ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 147.06 million gallons of ethanol and 966,108 metric tons of distillers grains in May, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on July 7. Exports of ethanol were up when compared to May 2021, while distillers grains exports were down.

The 147.06 million gallons of ethanol exported in May was down when compared to the 185.19 million gallons exported in April, which was the highest reported monthly export level in four years. May exports, however, were more than double the 70.39 million gallons reported for the same month of last year.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than 40 countries in May. Canada was the top destination at 41.8 million gallons, followed by South Korea at 19.33 million gallons and the Netherlands at 15.41 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $410.39 million in May, down from $196.02 million the previous month, but up from $159.32 million in May 2021.

The U.S. exported a total of 725.91 million gallons of ethanol during the first five months of 2022 at a value of $1.93 billion, compared to 582.36 million gallons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $1.06 billion.

The 966,108 metric tons of distillers grains exported in May was up when compared to the 813,749 metric tons exported in April, but down from 1.04 million metric tons exported in May 2021.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately three dozen countries in May. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports at 229,231 metric tons, followed by South Korea at 123,077 metric tons and Vietnam at 111,080 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $311.85 million in May, up from both $243.12 million in April and $286.58 in May of last year.

Total U.S. distillers grains exports for the first five months of the year reached 4.66 million metric tons at a value of $1.36 billion, compared to 4.49 million metric tons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $1.18 billion.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.