U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by nearly 1 percent the week ending July 1, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on July 7. Ethanol stocks were up more than 3 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.044 million barrels per day, down 7,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.051 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending July 1 was down 23,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks fuel ethanol expanded to 23.49 million barrels the week ending July 1, up 744,000 barrels when compared to the 22.746 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending July 1 were up 2.341 million barrels.