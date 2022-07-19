News from the September issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine, including Canada publishing its final CFR, ePURE naming Carpintero its new director general, NREL's new CFO, ACE's carbon calculator and Trucent's latest DCO refining offering.

By Ethanol Producer Magazine | July 19, 2022

Canada publishes final Clean Fuel Regulations

The Canadian government has published its final Clean Fuel Regulations, which will require fuel producers and suppliers to meet increasingly stringent carbon reduction goals for gasoline and diesel. The CFR, published in late June, sets a carbon intensity (CI) limit for gasoline at 91.5 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per megajoule (gCO2e/MJ) in 2023. The CI limit decreases annually through 2030, when the ceiling is set at 81 gCO2e/MJ. For diesel, the limit starts at 89.5 gCO2e/MJ in 2023 and drops to 79 gCO2e/MJ by 2030.



Environment and Climate Change Canada estimates that approximately 2.2 billion liters per year (581 MMgy) of additional low-CI diesel and 700 million liters per year (184 MMgy) of additional ethanol will be needed by 2030 under the CFR. The government of Canada also announced it will invest $1.5 billion (CAN) through its Clean Fuels Fund to build new or expand existing clean fuel production facilities.



Carpintero joins ePURE as new director general

David Carpintero has joined ePURE, the European renewable ethanol association, as director general. Carpintero has extensive experience in EU public affairs in the agri-food sector, most recently as director general of the European Breakfast Cereal Association.



“This is an important moment for the European renewable ethanol industry and for EU climate and energy policy in general,” Carpintero said. “The need for common-sense policy to achieve Europe’s decarbonization goals is urgent. Fortunately, there are domestic solutions that can work now, and in the future. I look forward to leading the ePURE team and working with policymakers and stakeholders to ensure that European bioethanol production—which generates not just renewable fuel but also protein-rich feed and food—can continue to make a strategic contribution to EU food and energy independence.”



Carpintero replaces Emmanuel Desplechin, who left ePURE in March after more than five years leading the team.



ACE introduces carbon intensity calculator

The American Coalition for Ethanol has introduced a new carbon intensity (CI) calculator to help its members understand the CI of their farms and ethanol operations, along with a simplified version of the tool to raise awareness about factors impacting the CI of ethanol. The more detailed calculator allows users to break through CI confusion by using their own corn farming and ethanol production information to estimate a carbon score and compare it to the Argonne National Laboratory’s GREET model and average scores used by the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard.



“ACE is focused on highlighting how climate-smart farming practices, efficiencies at ethanol plants, and the capture and sequestration of CO2 from facilities puts ethanol on a trajectory to reach both net-zero and net-negative emissions; a trajectory unique to ethanol,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “The calculator is not only useful for farmers and ethanol producers who want to know their CI score, it also helps ACE highlight the need for farm-level practices to receive carbon benefits in clean fuel markets.”



Trucent launches new corn oil refining technology

Trucent Separation Technologies LLC has announced the launch of CORE, a technology that significantly reduces impurities in distillers corn oil (DCO), resulting in a cleaner oil called TruDCO, a high-quality feedstock suited for renewable diesel. The technology has been commercialized in conjunction with The Andersons Inc., which is currently producing TruDCO for direct sale to renewable diesel refineries at a premium above standard DCO.



The CORE module for the ethanol industry features an operator-friendly, efficient, bolt-on skid-mounted process with a small footprint, low operating costs and a quick ROI. “We’re excited to introduce customers to the benefits of adopting this new technology to elevate and redefine distillers corn oil for direct use in renewable diesel refineries,” said Trucent’s Tara Vigil. “The CORE technology suite aligns well with Trucent’s global directive to maximize renewable resource use and drive profitability in ways that do good for our Earth while improving the quality of business operations.”



NREL names Logan chief financial officer

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory has named Jennifer Logan its chief financial officer. Logan joined NREL in late June.



“Jennifer brings extensive experience to the laboratory from her career in the national laboratory system, as well other roles in the federal government, and we are excited to welcome her to NREL’s leadership team,” said NREL Laboratory Director Martin Keller. “As the laboratory continues to grow, Jennifer’s leadership will play a critical role in financial planning and ensure that we have the resources we need to accomplish our mission toward a clean energy future.”



Logan joins NREL from the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) in Newport News, Virginia, where she has served as chief financial officer. Prior to joining Jefferson Lab, Logan held various federal contracting and acquisition roles within the U.S. Department of Defense over nearly two decades.