By U.S. Grains Council | July 14, 2022

U.S. Grains Council Regional Director for Southeast Asia and Oceania Caleb Wurth showcased the significant role fuel ethanol plays in decarbonizing the transport sector and bolstering fuel security during a Group of Twenty (G20) workshop entitled, “Biofuels for Green Economy.”

Indonesia will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November, and its Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) invited Wurth to participate in the workshop as part of a series of expert-led seminars on the clean energy transition leading up to the main event.

Wurth stressed the short-term implementation period for fuel ethanol use and the importance of acting fast on commitments to reduce transport emissions, highlighting the readiness of fuel ethanol as a tool to immediately adopt and capture environmental benefits, given its lower carbon intensity relative to conventional gasoline and other aromatics.

“The time for addressing humanity’s effect on our planet is now, and we have the tools to do so if we only seize our moment,” Wurth said. “We believe biofuels are – today – a true viable transition solution.”

Wurth also highlighted the economic benefits of fuel ethanol blending, a crucial consideration for developing nations in particular.

“In addition to environmental savings, ethanol provides economics savings, which is critical to many nations. Ethanol is clearly the most cost-effective octane component for fuel today. Many countries with biofuels policies are now utilizing the availability of competitive global ethanol prices to help subsidize higher cost local production,” Wurth said. “Ethanol is an achievable strategy toward decarbonization for developing nations – achievable today.”

Wurth also highlighted the country as an exemplar of progressive biofuel industry and market development.

“I want to thank the Republic of Indonesia for taking a global leadership role in decarbonization. Much of this progress has been achieved through progressive biofuels policy,” Wurth said. “I applaud Indonesia for recently developing its own biofuels roadmap, which we look forward to assisting with, where needed.”

The workshop also included presentations and panel discussions with industry experts on global developments concerning sustainable aviation fuel and biofuels policy.