By Renewable Fuels Association | July 15, 2022

The Renewable Fuels Association’s award-winning ethanol safety training program is now able to reach new audiences with the completion of Spanish-language versions of all materials, developed under the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration’s ALERT grant program. RFA works closely with TRANSCAER (a national outreach program focused on assisting communities to prepare for and respond to possible hazardous material transportation incidents) to offer free ethanol training on an annual basis.

These newly translated materials include eight modules, each with a PowerPoint presentation that is embedded with instructor notes, an instructor manual, participant guide, and a video of that module information, covering these areas:

Introduction to Ethanol Ethanol and Ethanol-Blended Fuels Chemical and Physical Characteristics of Ethanol and Hydrocarbon Fuels Transportation and Transfer Storage and Dispensing Locations Fire Fighting Foam Principles General Health and Safety Considerations Storage and Pre-planning Consideration

“We are excited to add another tool to our ethanol safety toolbox by adding a Spanish version of our Ethanol Emergency Response Training Program,” said Missy Ruff, RFA director of safety and technical programs. “We have had a growing interest in our training program across the globe and with the addition of TRANSCAER Mexico last year this helps both TRANSCAER and RFA reach a broader emergency responder audience.”

As part of the grant, RFA is also working to update two related 20-minute videos in both English and Spanish versions, Emergency Response Considerations and Responding to Ethanol Incidents, to be released this fall.

Since its inception in 2010, RFA’s award-winning safety program is responsible for training over 15,000 individuals via more than 370 training sessions and events. RFA has trained individuals from all 50 U.S. states and 39 other countries.

“We are thrilled to see RFA offer new training opportunities for emergency responders on ethanol emergency response,” said Erica Bernstein, Director of TRANSCAER. “Adding this program in Spanish not only helps us expand our outreach efforts in Mexico, but to other countries across the world.”

TRANSCAER has a Learning Management System (LMS) that offers a variety of online hazmat training videos for emergency responders and community leaders who cannot attend classroom events. Through their LMS you can take the courses at your own pace, and at a time and location that is convenient for you and earn a certificate of completion. Click here for more information and to review the materials. The translated materials are also available on TRANSCAER’s training site for viewing and download