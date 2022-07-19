By Renewable Fuels Association | July 19, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed CIBO Technologies Inc. as its newest associate member. CIBO is a science-based technology company focused on accelerating the adoption and scaling of regenerative agriculture. CIBO uses crop, soil and carbon modeling to quantify the historical carbon footprint and carbon intensity of any field, and through full life-cycle crop simulation, quantifies the impact of practice changes on the carbon reduction and sequestration, as well as crop yield and other parameters.

“We are excited to welcome CIBO Technologies to the RFA family and we believe their vision for carbon reduction aligns perfectly with RFA’s objectives,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “RFA’s members are committed to achieving a net-zero carbon footprint for ethanol by 2050 or sooner, and we know technology solutions like those offered by CIBO will help ensure that vision becomes a reality. We look forward to working with their team.”

“CIBO Technologies is thrilled to join the Renewable Fuels Association and work towards reducing the carbon intensity of ethanol and other biofuels,” said Michael Browne, CIBO Technologies’ vice president of business development. “CIBO is excited to partner with renewable fuels producers to leverage our scaled software platform and joint program development to deliver customized grower-facing programs to achieve these sustainability goals.”

“The Renewable Fuels Association is at the forefront of carbon and climate innovation in the fuels industry,” said Dan Ryan, CIBO Technologies CEO. “While CIBO is at the forefront of carbon reduction programs. It makes sense that we two industry innovators collaborate to help biofuels producers engage with and incentivize growers to produce reduced carbon intensity feedstocks. Together, CIBO, RFA members, and growers around the country can accelerate our climate, carbon, and scope 3 emissions goals.”

Click here for more information on the CIBO Technologies, Inc. Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. Among the special benefits of an associate membership in RFA are invitations to events and networking opportunities; routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education & outreach, technical & research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the Associate Member Directory and access to the Board Member Directory. Members also can participate in RFA’s Technical, Environmental, Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and can provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.