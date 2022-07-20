ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production increased by nearly 3 percent the week ending July 15, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on July 20. Stocks of fuel ethanol were down slightly.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.034 million barrels per day the week ending July 15, up 29,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.005 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending July 15 was up 6,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 23.553 million barrels the week ending July 15, down 53,000 barrels when compared to the 23.606 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending July 15 were up 1.035 million barrels.