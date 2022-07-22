By Growth Energy | July 22, 2022

Growth Energy Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Chris Bliley submitted comments to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) in response to its proposal to update and extend its carbon reductions under the state’s Clean Fuels Program (CFP). The original CFP called for a 10 percent reduction in carbon intensity from 2015 by 2025. The new proposal calls for a 20 percent reduction from 2015 by 2030 and a 37 percent reduction by 2035. In his comments, Bliley encourages Oregon to look to low carbon bioethanol in order to reduce emissions today and into the future.

“It is imperative to consider the vital role that environmentally sustainable fuel options such as bioethanol will play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and cutting consumer costs in the current and future Oregon vehicle fleet,” wrote Bliley. “Already, we’ve seen biofuels provide the foundation for the CFP. In fact, biofuels like bioethanol have generated more than 75 percent of CFP credits. Additionally, even with room to further improve GHG lifecycle modeling, the CFP recognizes the significant improvement in bioethanol’s carbon intensity.”

Bliley’s full comments are available here.