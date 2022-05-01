By Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC | July 26, 2022

Navigator CO 2 announced today the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Omaha, Nebraska, and the key addition of Tyler Durham as chief development officer and senior vice president.

"I'm proud to call Omaha home and eager to continue building our team in the Midwest, which is the heart of our project footprint," said Matt Vining, CEO of Navigator. "Tyler will be an invaluable asset to accelerating our vision for becoming a preeminent carbon handling platform, having technical expertise across multiple aspects of CCUS and success in growth initiatives and corporate investment strategy. His focus will be on accelerating the continued growth of our complementary service offerings, while leading the evaluation of strategic transactions and the many corporate investments currently in front of us. His leadership will increase our speed to market and position us as a key player in the dynamic carbon economy."

Tyler Durham – chief development officer and senior vice president

Durham brings over 16 years of experience in the energy sector and corporate venture capital, which included global assignments in Canada, the United States, and the Middle East. He most recently served as director in Schlumberger New Energy's CCS division, where he led partnership agreements, investment decisions, and integration. Durham holds a Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering from Dalhousie University and an MBA with Honors from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.