U.S. fuel ethanol production was down more than 1 percent the week ending July 22, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on July 27. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were also down 1 percent.

U.S. fuel ethanol production averaged 1.021 million barrels per day the week ending July 22, down 13,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.034 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production for the week ending July 2022 was up 7,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 23.328 million barrels the week ending July 22, down 225,000 barrels when compared to the 23.553 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending July 22 were up 595,000 barrels.