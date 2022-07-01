By Renewable Fuels Association and Growth Energy | August 02, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the California Air Resources Board posted the Renewable Fuels Association’s and Growth Energy’s joint multimedia evaluation of E15 blends Tier 1 report. The Tier 1 report is a comprehensive review of E15, a 15 percent ethanol blended fuel, and the first step in a three-tiered evaluation process of the fuel blend.

“RFA is pleased to see that CARB has accepted and posted the comprehensive Tier I report on E15’s environmental and public health impacts,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “This is an important milestone in the process to approve the use of E15 in California, meaning the state’s consumers are one step closer to finally accessing lower-cost, lower-carbon liquid fuels. Similar to the recent University of California emissions testing results, the Tier I report demonstrates that E15 reduces emissions and is better for the environment than today’s regular gasoline.”

“CARB’s posting of the Tier 1 report, which includes a wealth of data on the environmental benefits of E15, is an encouraging sign of progress,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “As California works to address climate change and air quality challenges and meet its ambitious carbon reduction goals, E15 can help to reduce emissions from cars on the road today and lower prices at the pump. CARB’s posting of the Tier 1 report, paired with its recently released study from University of California-Riverside on the benefits of shifting from E10 to E15, continues the progress toward E15 approval in the state.”

The final Tier 1 report is available here. The University of California-Riverside's study on E15 is available here.