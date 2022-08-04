ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 101.48 million gallons of ethanol and 1.01 million metric tons of distillers grains in June, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Aug. 4. Exports of both products were up when compared to June 2021.

The 101.48 million gallons of ethanol exported in June was down when compared to the 147.06 million gallons exported in May, which was a four-year high, but up from the 82.09 million gallons exported during the same month of last year.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than 30 countries in June. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol at 41.2 million gallons, followed by South Korea at 13.64 million gallons and the U.K. at 12.02 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports was at $324.77 million in May, down from $410.39 million the previous month, but up from $187 million in June 2021.

Total U.S. ethanol exports for the first half of 2022 reached 827.39 million gallons at a value of $2.25 billion, compared to 662.62 million gallons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $1.27 billion.

The 1.01 million metric tons of distillers grains exported in June was up from both 966,108 metric tons in May and 938,280 metric tons in June 2021.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to approximately three dozen countries in June. Vietnam was the top destination at 197,192 metric tons, followed by Mexico at 158,501 metric tons and Turkey at 109,819 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports was at $311.08 million in June, down slightly from $311.85 million the previous month but up from $248.47 million in June of last year.

Total U.S. distillers grains exports for the first six months of the year reached 5.67 million metric tons at a value of $1.67 billion, compared to 5.4 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $1.42 billion.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.