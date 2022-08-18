By Ethanol Producer Magazine | August 18, 2022

Tallgrass, ADM partner on CCS project in Nebraska

Tallgrass has entered into an agreement with ADM that would pave the way for Tallgrass to capture carbon dioxide from the ethanol producer’s corn-processing complex in Columbus, Nebraska, and transport it to eastern Wyoming for permanent underground storage.



Tallgrass is developing a project to convert its Trailblazer natural gas pipeline to CO2 transportation service and establish an approximately 400-mile CO2 pipeline—running through Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska—which will be capable of transporting more than 10 million tons of CO2 per year.



“ADM is meeting growing customer demand, advancing our strategy and living up to our purpose by continuing to lead in the decarbonization of our industry,” said Chris Cuddy, president of ADM’s Carbohydrate Solutions business. “Earlier this year, we announced an agreement that would allow us to sequester carbon from two of our biggest processing facilities in the U.S., and now we’re looking forward to working with Tallgrass to continue our work towards meeting our decarbonization goals.”



Blank named CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions

Summit Carbon Solutions has named Lee Blank its chief executive officer. Blank will assume day-to-day leadership of the company, which has partnered with 32 ethanol plants across the Midwest to develop infrastructure to capture and permanently sequester over 10 million tons per year of carbon dioxide beginning in 2024.



Blank has more than 30 years of leadership experience with various companies spanning the agricultural supply chain. Most recently, he was CEO of Advance Trading Inc., an advisory and risk management firm.



“We are excited to welcome Lee as CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions as we continue to build momentum towards executing a transformational project for the agriculture and biofuels industries,” said Bruce Rastetter, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group, parent company of Summit Carbon Solutions. “Lee’s background as an accomplished leader and entrepreneur, his experience in project delivery, and his ability to develop relationships and to engage with these stakeholders make him a perfect fit.”



Navigator announces new headquarters, executive team member

Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC is relocating its corporate headquarters to Omaha, Nebraska, and adding Tyler Durham as chief development officer and senior vice president. Durham brings over 16 years of experience in the energy sector and corporate venture capital, most recently with Schlumberger New Energy's CCS division.



"I'm proud to call Omaha home and eager to continue building our team in the Midwest, which is the heart of our project footprint," said Matt Vining, CEO of Navigator. "Tyler will be an invaluable asset to accelerating our vision for becoming a preeminent carbon handling platform, having technical expertise across multiple aspects of CCUS and success in growth initiatives and corporate investment strategy.”



Navigator is continuing to develop its proposed Heartland Greenway pipeline, which will capture CO2 from more than 30 receipt points, including biofuel producers and other industrial customers in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.



New grain ethanol plant under development in southern Brazil

The government of Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil’s southernmost state, has announced an agreement with Brazilian biodiesel producer BSBios for the development of a grain ethanol plant that will process corn, wheat, triticale, rice and sorghum.



BSBios will invest over (U.S.) $100 million in the project, according to the announcement. The facility will be developed in two phases. The plant will initially have a capacity of 111 MMly (30 MMgy), with operations expected to begin in 2024. The second phase of development will boost capacity to 220 MMly (60 MMgy). Phase two of the project is expected to be operational in 2027.



The plant will be able to produce both anhydrous ethanol, which is used as a gasoline additive, and hydrous ethanol, which is used as an unblended fuel.



The project is expected to create about 140 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect jobs.



Aemetis acquires site for CCS injection well

Aemetis Inc. has announced the purchase of 24 acres—known as “Parcel B”—on its leased Riverbank (California) Industrial Complex site, to develop a carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) injection well. The company plans to construct a characterization well to obtain required data and final injection well design information that will be used for the EPA Class VI CO2 injection well permit application for the sequestration of approximately 1 million metric tons per year of CO2.



“The Riverbank Parcel B land purchase secures the key site for 1 million annual tons of planned CO2 injection to reduce the carbon intensity of Aemetis biofuels and sequester CO2 from other California industrial and agricultural sources,” said Eric McAfee, chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “We have completed engineering and filed permits to drill a characterization well on the site as the next step in our CCS project, helping to close the gap on essential climate mitigation actions that can be accomplished today.”