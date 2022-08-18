By Emily Skor | August 18, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

In just a few short weeks, biofuel industry advocates from every corner of the nation will descend upon Washington, D.C., for the 13th annual Growth Energy Biofuel Summit. We are excited to welcome the industry’s best and brightest back to Washington for our first fully in-person advocacy event since 2019.



This year’s fly-in, held September 12-15, could not arrive at a better time, as it marks the end of the summer driving season. Over the past few months, American families have faced record-high gas prices at the pump. Fortunately, President Biden lifted a seasonal barrier to the sale of E15, and drivers were able to turn to higher blends of biofuels like E15 for a lower-cost fuel option, which offered savings of almost a dollar compared to E10 in some areas of the country. However, this waiver only applied to the 2022 summer driving season, and we must continue to work hand in hand with our congressional champions to secure a permanent place at the pump for lower-cost, earth-friendly bioethanol blends.



Of course, year-round E15 is just one of many industry priorities on the docket, and big policy changes could arrive any time before or after the midterms.



High on that list is the Renewable Fuel Standard “Set.” 2023 is the first year where required volumes of renewable fuel are not specified by Congress and must be set by the Environmental Protection Agency, in coordination with the secretary of energy and the secretary of agriculture. That decision will be based on six statutory factors like fuel savings, environmental benefits and commercial production—among other items.



Getting this process right will be vital to meeting our nation’s climate and energy challenges. That’s why we’re demanding a stronger RFS—one that will move America closer to a net-zero carbon future, deliver savings at the pump for working families, strengthen U.S. energy security and drive investment in rural communities.



Among other things, that requires setting implied requirements for conventional biofuels for 2023 and later at no less than 15 billion gallons, and ensuring that total and advanced Renewable Volume Obligations (RVOs) are high enough to meet current and future market capacity while spurring technological innovation and market growth. EPA also must update its outdated lifecycle carbon model to reflect the best available science on the contributions of low-carbon bioethanol to the nation’s climate goals.



Keeping these issues front and center—no matter what happens on the campaign trail—is vital to America’s energy future. Fortunately, our industry has an incredible story to tell about the technological advancements, environmental benefits and energy security only we can provide. And no one is better poised to share that message with members of Congress and their staff on Capitol Hill than the industry leaders attending this year’s Biofuel Summit.



We’re grateful to all those who are making the trip, and we look forward to arming our champions with a deeper understanding of the full value this industry provides and why we need congressional support to fully unleash the power of biofuels.





Author: Emily Skor

CEO, Growth Energy

202.545.4000

[email protected]