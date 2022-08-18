By Ron Lamberty | August 18, 2022

“Converts are the worst!” My Grandpa Joe used to say that about Grandma Norma, who became Catholic before they married. And by “worst,” he actually meant best, or most dedicated, as he usually said it about her insistence on attending daily mass or finding a church for Sunday mass during vacations, or not eating meat on Friday. Any Friday. Even after the Church changed its “no meat” rule to apply only to Lent.



That last one was the first time I heard Grandpa tell Grandma, “You converts are the worst.” Norma said she signed up for no meat on all Fridays, and Grandpa wanted steak. So, most Friday nights, one steak and one fish filet went into the rotisserie broiler. Did I mention Grandpa was a butcher?

Everyone’s heard similar comments about people who quit smoking or drinking, or lost a lot of weight, and then became zealots with deep disdain for those who hadn’t yet “beaten” the thing they recently overcame. All those observations were undoubtedly in the back of my mind when I came from the “dark side” of petroleum marketing to help other fuel retailers see the light of higher ethanol blends and promised myself I wouldn’t call out retailers on pricing of ethanol blends.



Instead, I informed ethanol people the advantage they thought they should see at the pump wasn’t as big as they “knew” it was. When state and federal tax credits reduced E10 tax five to seven cents, ethanol supporters would sometimes complain the credits weren’t being passed on to consumers. At the time, however, ethanol usually cost more than gasoline, making E10 a few cents higher than “regular” at the rack, with lower taxes bringing the net price back to a penny or two below regular at the pump. Ethanol folks’ saying E10 should be five cents less because of a five-cent tax credit didn’t inspire marketers to lower “gasohol” price, it inspired them to not sell E10, and avoid being accused of cheating their customers.



As E85 appeared on scene, retailers sold it based on the cost of their most recent load, which, because the fuel was new and vehicles scarce, could be weeks or months earlier. Other fuels would rise or drop dramatically while E85 prices sat completely still, becoming a bargain or a rip-off. The retailers made the same profit regardless of whether ethanol supporters thought E85 was a rip-off or a bargain—although they rarely heard from anyone when it was a bargain.



More FFVs hit the road and E85 volumes and frequency of deliveries increased to be more in line with gasoline deliveries and pricing, and big swings in price differential were reduced. Retailers have always adjusted other product prices when they changed regular, whether costs of the other products changed or not, because customers judged value of other grades on expected differentials with regular. We encouraged retailers to do the same with E85, noting when they made extra margin, remembering those profits, and maintaining differential when margins weren’t as good. Those who followed the strategy usually built a good, consistent, profitable E85 customer base.



But that’s not happening now, and I can’t avoid calling out retailers when E85 is priced with margins of a dollar to $1.50 a gallon or more, while gas is marked up 15 to 25 cents. You don’t have to be a convert to be outraged by that. Instead of locking in new flex fuel customers, helping the ethanol industry shatter ethanol cost myths and establishing E85 as affordable low carbon fuel, too many retailers have decided to—I’m gonna say it—gouge E85 customers. That’s just wrong. Do better.



