By Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association | August 05, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels) and KS95 FM teamed up for an hour-long E15 promotion at a Winner gas station in Golden Valley on July 27.

During the promotion, from 12 pm to 1 pm, drivers who fueled up with E15 were rewarded with prizes such as $20 in cash, tickets to the Minnesota United, tickets to the St Paul Saints, gift cards to Applebee’s and KS95 merchandise.

The promotion was the eighth time MN Bio-Fuels and KS95 FM have teamed up at a gas station in the Twin Cities metro to promote E15.

KS95 personality, Greg “Hutch” Hutchinson, was with MN Bio-Fuels staff at the Winner station yesterday educating consumers on the many benefits of fueling up with E15.

The Winner station is located on 9405 Medicine Lake Road in Golden Valley.

“More and more consumers are switching to E15. In the first five months of this year, 38.99 million gallons of E15 was sold in Minnesota, 20 percent higher than the volume sold in the same period in 2021,” said Brian Kletscher, president of MN Bio-Fuels.

The volume of E15 sold in May, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Commerce, was 8.56 million gallons - a new record.