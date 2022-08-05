By U.S. Grains Council | August 05, 2022

The U.S. Grains Council held its board of delegates session on July 27 as part of its 62nd Annual Board of Delegates Meeting in Sacramento, California, focused on conducting the business of the organization and electing a new board of directors after two days of examining what the future may hold for U.S. ag trade.

Josh Miller, a farmer from Indiana representing the Indiana Corn Marketing Council, was elected USGC chairman.

“It is important to me to learn as much as I possibly can – not just about how to do the best job I can on the farm, but also to learn as much as I can about how what I do affects the world as a whole – how my efforts create global ripple effects that help sustain those who need what I grow the most,” Miller said during his incoming remarks on Wednesday.

Miller is a fifth-generation farmer from Anderson, Indiana, who produces corn and soybeans, primarily as a no-till row crop operation. He was elected to the Council’s officer rotation in 2019. Previously, Miller was a finance officer for Lockheed Martin, a contract officer for the U.S. government, and a United States Marine Corps Staff Sergeant. He has been awarded the Marine Corps Achievement Medal and the 2018 River Friendly Farmer Award.

In addition to Miller, the delegates elected Verity Ulibarri of the United Sorghum Checkoff Program as secretary-treasurer. Gail Lierer of the Ohio Corn Marketing Program and Curt Mether and Mark Mueller of the Iowa Corn Growers Association were also elected as at-large directors.

The full USGC Board of Directors is now as follows:

•Joshua Miller, Indiana Corn Marketing Council: Chairman •Brent Boydston, Bayer Crop Science: Vice Chairman •Verity Ulibarri, United Sorghum Checkoff Program: Secretary-Treasurer •Chad Willis, Minnesota Corn Research and Promotion Council: Past Chairman •Gail Lierer, Ohio Corn Marketing Program: At-Large Director •Curt Mether, Iowa Corn Growers Association: At-Large Director •Mark Mueller, Iowa Corn Growers Association: At-Large Director •Jay Fischer, Missouri Corn Merchandising Council: At-Large Director •Greg Hibner, J.D. Heiskell Hawkeye Gold: Agribusiness Sector Director •Craig Willis, Eco-Energy: Agribusiness Ethanol and Co-Products Sector Director •Mark Wilson, Illinois Corn Marketing Board: Corn Sector Director •Jim Massey, United Sorghum Checkoff Program: Sorghum Sector Director •Jean Henning, North Dakota Corn Utilization Council: State Checkoff Sector Director •Nathan Boll, North Dakota Barley Council: Barley Sector Director •Ryan LeGrand, U.S. Grains Council: President and CEO

The board of delegates is scheduled to reconvene in Savannah, Georgia, for its annual membership meeting from Feb. 13-15, 2023.