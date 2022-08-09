By Growth Energy | August 09, 2022

Today, Growth Energy Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs submitted comments to the California Air Resources Board following its initial workshop on potential revisions to its low carbon fuel standard (LCFS). CARB is considering increasing the carbon intensity (CI) targets of its LCFS from a 20 percent CI reduction by 2030 to a 25 percent or 30 percent CI reduction by 2030.

“We sincerely appreciate CARB’s attention and hard work to reshape California’s fuel mix to make it more sustainable,” wrote Bliley. “This objective is a central driver for our industry, and we look forward to continuing our work on our common goals as you explore revisions to the LCFS moving ahead. Specifically, liquid fuels will continue to play an important role in the transportation sector, even as alternative technologies flourish. As such, it is imperative to consider the vital role that environmentally sustainable fuel options such as plant-based bioethanol will play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and cutting consumer costs in the current and future California vehicle fleet.”

“Already, we’ve seen biofuels provide the foundation for the LCFS. In fact, biofuels like bioethanol have generated more than 75 percent of LCFS credits. As recently as 2020, bioethanol was the largest LCFS volume and second-largest credit generator. Additionally, even with room to further improve GHG lifecycle modeling, the LCFS recognizes the significant improvement in bioethanol’s carbon intensity.”

“More broadly, we look forward to working with CARB as you work through the regulatory process on revisions to the LCFS program and ensure the role of biofuels in making California’s fuel mix more sustainable and help the state achieve its progressive climate goals through the expanded use of bioethanol.”

Read Bliley’s full comments here.