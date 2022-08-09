ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration maintained its forecasts for 2022 and 2023 fuel ethanol production in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, released Aug. 9. The agency also maintained its forecast for 2022 and 2023 ethanol consumption.

The EIA currently predicts U.S. fuel ethanol production will average 1.02 million barrels per day this year, falling to 1 million barrels per day next year. Production averaged 980,000 barrels per day in 2021.

On a quarterly basis, ethanol production is expected to average 1.01 million barrels per day during the third quarter of this year, expanding to 1.02 million barrels per day during the fourth quarter. Moving into 2023, ethanol production is expected to average 990,000 barrels per day in the first quarter, 1 million barrels per day in the second quarter, 990,000 barrels quarter, and 1.02 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter.

The EIA currently predicts ethanol blending will average 910,000 per day in 2022 and 920,000 barrels per day in 2023. Ethanol blending averaged 910,000 barrels per day last year.