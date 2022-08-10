By Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association | August 10, 2022

The Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels) released its 2022 Half-Year report to its members at an event in Bloomington on Aug 3.

“In the first half of 2022, MN Bio-Fuels worked to strengthen and grow Minnesota’s ethanol industry through various initiatives in the fields of advocacy, communications and fuel supply chain,” said Brian Kletscher, President of MN Bio-Fuels.

In the area of advocacy, Kletscher said MN Bio-Fuels played an important role in working with the Walz administration to secure an emergency waiver from the EPA to sell E15 in Minnesota this summer.

While the EPA did grant an emergency waiver, a permanent solution will be needed and toward that end, MN Bio-Fuels worked with other state trade organizations to find such a solution. This resulted in a letter to the EPA signed by Gov. Tim Walz and seven governors from other midwestern states.

Kletscher said 38.99 million gallons of E15 was sold in Minnesota over the first five months of 2022, with a monthly average of 7.79 million gallons.

As for communication projects, he said MN Bio-Fuels carried out 147 social media campaigns in the first half to promote E15 in the Twin Cities metro area. These campaigns delivered 1.65 million impressions.

In terms of education outreach, Kletscher said MN Bio-Fuels organized 11 school tours at ethanol plants in the first half of the year. In total, 151 students participated in MN Bio-Fuels’ school tour program compared to 190 students for the whole of 2021.

Read the 2022 Half-Year Report here.