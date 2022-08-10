ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by 2 percent the week ending Aug. 5, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 10. Stocks of fuel ethanol were down approximately 1 percent.

U.S. fuel ethanol production averaged 1.022 million barrels per day the week ending Aug. 5, down 21,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.043 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Aug. 5 was up 36,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 23.256 million barrels the week ending Aug. 5, down 138,000 barrels when compared to the 23.394 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Aug. 5 were up 983,000 barrels.