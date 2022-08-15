By Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association | August 15, 2022

The Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels) and KS95 FM rewarded drivers who chose E15 during an hour-long promotion on Aug. 8 at a Winner gas station in Brooklyn Center.

During the promotion, from 12 pm to 1 pm, drivers who fueled up with E15 were rewarded with prizes such as $20 in cash, tickets to the Minnesota United, tickets to the St Paul Saints, gift cards to Applebee’s and KS95 merchandise

“Yesterday’s event was the ninth time we’ve partnered with KS95 over the past few months at a station in the Twin Cities metro to promote E15 and we’re seeing more and more consumers picking E15,” said Brian Kletscher, president of MN Bio-Fuels.

KS95 personality, Greg “Hutch” Hutchinson, was with MN Bio-Fuels staff at the Winner station yesterday educating consumers on the many benefits of fueling up with E15.

The Winner station is located on 6501 Humboldt Avenue North in Brooklyn Center.

MN Bio-Fuels and KS95 will next be at the Holiday station on 1770 Old Hudson Road in St. Paul on Aug. 18.

In the first five months of 2022, 38.99 million gallons of E15 was sold in Minnesota, 20 percent higher than the volume sold in the same period in 2021.