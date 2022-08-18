By American Coalition for Ethanol | August 18, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

The American Coalition for Ethanol honored long-time ethanol industry leader Randall (Randy) Doyal, retired CEO of Al-Corn Clean Fuel in Claremont, Minnesota, for his contributions during the organization’s 35th annual conference last week in Omaha, Nebraska.

The most prestigious award, the Merle Anderson Award, named after ACE’s founder, is given to individuals who have made distinguished contributions to the advancement of the U.S. ethanol industry. This year’s award winner is Randy Doyal. His distinguished 40-year career in the ethanol industry spans from time working as a plant operator and manager in New Mexico in the early 1980s, to taking over the reins of Al-Corn Clean Fuel in 1995, as well as helping found Renewable Products Marketing Group and Guardian Energy. Randy has been an irreplaceable contributor in helping the industry understand that by working together we are stronger.

Upon receiving the award Doyal said, “It is such an honor. Merle Anderson was a great guy, so dynamic and worked hard to get the industry going. He did so much to help everybody, and that just blows me away. It’s very humbling.”

When asked about where the ethanol industry could go, Doyal shared his thoughts on how the industry is going to continue to improve. “…ethanol producers want to be good stewards of this land. My dad taught me make it better than it was when you found it, and that’s what we want to do — that includes our own process,” Doyal said. “There are so many of us who are willing to work together and share ideas…and it helps everyone do better and that’s what I see as a huge potential.”

ACE Board of Directors President Dave Sovereign, representing Golden Grain Energy, presented the award to Randy at the ACE conference. “When I think of the Merle Anderson Award and its recognition of individuals who have greatly contributed to the ethanol industry, Randy is undeniably deserving,” Sovereign said. “Whether serving as a CEO, Board chairman and sometimes as a founder, Randy used, and still uses, his desire to serve and lead to help members of the ethanol industry understand that by being united and working together much bigger things can be accomplished.”

For photos, interviews, and archived videos from the 2022 ACE conference, visit the virtual newsroom.