UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released data showing that sugarcane processing and ethanol production by mills in the south-central region of the country was up during the second half of July.

Mills in the region processed 48.93 million metric tons of sugarcane during the two-week period, up 4.31 percent when compared to the same period of 2021. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 282.79 million metric tons of sugarcane, down 7.42 when compared to the same period of the previous harvest.

Ethanol production for the second half of July reached 2.41 billion liters (636.65 million gallons), up 2.78 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Production included 1.41 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, up 2.98 percent, and 1 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 2.49 percent. Corn ethanol accounted for 191.51 million liters of ethanol during the two-week period, up 12.97 percent.

Total ethanol production since the beginning of the current harvest season is at 13.63 billion liters, down 4.16 percent, including 8.48 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 5.31 percent, and 5.17 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 2.21 percent. Production included 1.33 billion liters of corn ethanol, up 29.58 percent.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil sold 2.48 billion liters of ethanol in July, down 6.63 percent when compared to the same month of 2021. Domestic sales included 1.39 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 7.58 precent, and 937.09 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 3.16 percent.

Global sales since the beginning of the current harvest season reached 9.5 billion liters, down 3.15 percent, including 5.72 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 3.15 percent, and 5.72 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 7.29 percent. Domestic sales since the beginning of the current harvest season include 5.5 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, and down 7.08 percent, and 3.35 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 1.65 percent.