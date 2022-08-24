By Growth Energy | August 24, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Growth Energy announced that Jake Comer will join the company as vice president of market development. Comer will lead the domestic market expansion of higher ethanol-blended fuel. Comer brings more than a decade of retail fuel experience, having served in leadership positions on the fuel teams at Kum & Go, Murphy USA, and most recently at Casey’s where he served as director of retail fuels.

“Jake brings the right mix of experience and vision to add to our market development team as we continue to lead on higher ethanol-blended fuel growth, re-focus our strategy on getting more retailers to offer E15 at the pump, and bridge our market development efforts with cutting-edge consumer engagement initiatives,” said Growth Energy Senior Vice President of Market Development Mike Lorenz. “Growth Energy’s strength is our ability to simultaneously secure industry wins on policy in Washington, in the market at the pump, and for American drivers — and Jake will be a valuable addition to our team.”

“I am energized by tasks ahead in my new role, including incorporating Growth Energy’s consumer engagement piece into our market development strategy, but I’m most excited to continue to work with many familiar faces at retailers across the country,” said Comer. “I understand retail challenges firsthand and am looking forward to being a resource for them as we move towards a more sustainable future with low-carbon, plant-based biofuels.”

Comer’s official duties with Growth Energy will begin on Aug. 24 to coincide with Growth Energy’s annual retailer summit which brings together the leading E15 fuel retailers to address shared goals and give perspective of the fuel landscape.