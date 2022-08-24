ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production capacity was up slightly the week ending Aug. 19, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 24. Stocks of fuel ethanol were up nearly 2 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 987,000 barrels per day the week ending Aug. 19, up 4,000 barrels per day when compared to the 983,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Aug. 19 was up 54,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 23.807 million barrels the week ending Aug. 19, up 361,000 barrels when compared to the 23.446 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Aug. 19 were up 2.584 million barrels.