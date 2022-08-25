ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. was home to 192 fuel ethanol plants with a combined capacity of 17.38 billion gallons per year as of Jan. 1, 2022, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 8. Capacity fell by five plants and 166 MMgy when compared to Jan. 1, 2021.

According to the EIA, the majority of U.S. ethanol plants are located in Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) 2, a region comprised of the Midwest. PADD 2 currently has 177 ethanol plants, down one facility when compared to the 178 facilities that were in place in 2021. Capacity in PADD 2 expanded last year, growing from 16.271 billion gallons per year in 2021 to 16.325 billion gallons per year in 2022.

PADD 1, located along the East Coast, currently has three ethanol plants with a combined capacity of 247 MMgy, compared to four facilities with a combined capacity of 347 MMgy that were in place as of Jan. 1, 2021.

PADD 3, located along the Gulf Coast, also currently has three ethanol plants. Those facilities have a combined capacity of 380 MMgy, down from four facilities with a combined 405 MMgy of capacity last year.

PADD 4, which is comprised of the Rocky Mountain region, is home to 4 plants with a combined 200 MMgy of capacity. The number of plants and capacity in PADD 4 was unchanged from 2021.

PADD 5, which includes the West Coast, Alaska and Hawaii, lost two ethanol plants last year. The region currently has five ethanol plants with a combined capacity of 228 MMgy, compared to seven plants with a combined capacity of 323 MMgy in 2021.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.