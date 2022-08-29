By American Coalition for Ethanol | August 29, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

As the new school year gets underway, the American Coalition for Ethanol congratulates the 2022 scholarship recipients Heath Huschitt, Tyler Robert and Mallorie Schultz. Each student receives a $1,000 scholarship through ACE’s Scholarship Program to help further their collegiate education.

“ACE wishes these bright, young students of ACE member plant employees the best of luck as they pursue their future careers,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “Engaging with the next generation is vital to our industry’s future, and ACE is proud to support the education of emerging leaders.”

•Heath Huschitt is from Monroe, Wisconsin, and will be pursuing a degree in Cybersecurity at the University of Dubuque, Iowa. Heath participated in cross country, track, FFA, 4-H and Investment Club. This year, Heath served as the Monroe FFA Chapter Vice President and received the Dekalb award. Heath is the son of Erik and Heather Huschitt. His father Erik is the CEO and GM of ACE ethanol producer member Badger State Ethanol, LLC in Monroe, Wisconsin. •Tyler Robert is from Bellevue, Nebraska, and attends the University of Nebraska – Omaha, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he studies Civil Engineering. Tyler is a member of the Engineering Ambassador's Network for the Nebraska College of Engineering, is Student President intern for the National Society of Leadership and Success and is a Geotechnical Engineering intern at the Schemmer Associates Inc. Tyler is the son of Adam Robert. His father is affiliated with ACE ethanol producer member Dakota Ethanol, LLC in Wentworth, South Dakota. •Mallorie Schultz is from Madison, South Dakota, and will be pursuing a degree in nursing at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Mallorie is the daughter of Terry Schultz. Her father is affiliated with ACE ethanol producer member Dakota Ethanol, LLC in Wentworth, South Dakota.

The ACE Scholarship Program was initiated in 2004, and ACE has since awarded $65,000. Scholarships are made available to employees and dependents of employees and shareholders of ACE Ethanol Producer, Voting and Associate member companies and organizations. Applications for 2023 scholarships will open up next spring. For those interested in making a financial contribution to the program, contact Katie Muckenhirn at [email protected] or 605-306-6107.