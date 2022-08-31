ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by nearly 2 percent the week ending Aug. 26, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 31. Stocks of fuel ethanol were down approximately 1 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 970,000 barrels per day the week ending Aug. 26, down 17,000 barrels per day when compared to the 987,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Aug. 26 was up 65,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stock of fuel ethanol fell to 23.533 million barrels the week ending Aug. 26, down 274,000 barrels when compared to the 23.807 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Aug. 26 were up 2.423 million barrels.