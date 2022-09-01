ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced that sugarcane processing and ethanol production were both down during the first half of August. Ethanol sales were also down during the two-week period.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 38.62 million metric tons of sugarcane during the first half of August, down 13.73 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 3500.22 million metric tons of sugarcane, down 8.04 percent.

According to UNICA, mills in the region produced approximately 2 billion liters (528.34 million gallons) of ethanol during the first two weeks of August, down 10.17 percent when compared to the same period of 2021. Production included 1.14 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 11.91 percent, and 850.57 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 7.72 percent. Corn ethanol production was at 165.67 million liters during the two-week period, up 22.3 percent.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, mills in the south-central region have produced 15.67 billion liters of ethanol, down 4.8 percent. Production included 9.56 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 5.89 percent, and 6.02 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 3.02 percent. Corn ethanol production was at 1.49 billion liters, up 28.72 percent.

Mills in the region sold 1.2 billion liters of ethanol during the first half of August, down 2.82 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Domestic sales included 645.38 million liters of hydrous ethanol, down 6.32 percent, and 493.29 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 15.69 percent.

Total since the beginning of the current harvest season reached 10.72 billion liters, down 2.38 percent, including 6.39 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 8.53 percent, and 4.33 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 8.35 percent. Domestic sales included 6.15 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 6.79 percent, and 3.85 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 3.27 percent.