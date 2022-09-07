ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 107.22 million gallons of fuel ethanol and 1.06 million metric tons of distillers grains in July, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Sept. 7. Exports of both products were up when compared to the previous month.

The 107.22 million gallons of ethanol exported in July was up from both the 101.48 million gallons exported during the previous month and the 51.63 million gallons exported in July 2021.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than three dozen countries in July. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol exports, at 41.62 million gallons, followed by Singapore at 12.34 million gallons and the Netherlands at 11.39 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports was at $306.53 million in July, down from $324.77 million in June, but up from $138.37 million in July of last year.

The U.S exported 934.62 million gallons of ethanol during the first seven months of 2022 at a value of $2.56 billion, compared to 714.25 million gallons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $1.41 billion.

The 1.06 million metric tons of distillers grains exported in July was up when compared to the 1.01 million metric tons exported the previous month, but down slightly when compared to July 2021.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to nearly 30 countries in July. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports at 221,587 metric tons, followed by Turkey at 111,813 metric tons and Vietnam at 103,068 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $354.6 million in July, up from both $311.08 million in June and $264.54 million in July 2021.

Total distillers grains exports for the first seven months of the year reached 6.73 million metric tons at a value of $2.03 billion, compared to 6.46 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $1.68 billion.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.