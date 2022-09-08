ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol produced expanded by 2 percent the week ending Sept. 2, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 8. Stocks of fuel ethanol fell by nearly 2 percent.

U.S. fuel ethanol production averaged 989,000 barrels per day the week ending Sept. 2, up 19,000 barrels per day when compared to the 970,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production for the week ending Sept. 2 was up 66,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 23.138 million the week ending Sept. 2, down 395,000 barrels when compared to the 23.533 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Sept. 2 were up 2.748 million barrels.