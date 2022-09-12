ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA released its latest Crop Production report on Sept. 12, predicting an 8 percent decline in corn production when compared to last year. Expected corn yields are down when compared to both last month’s estimate and last year’s yields.

Because of completeness of the data, the USDA said corn acreage was reviewed for the September Crop Production report, one month earlier than usual. As a result, area planted to corn is estimated at 88.6 million acres, down 1 percent from the previous estimate, and down 5 percent from 2021. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 80.8 million acres, down 1 percent from the August estimate and down 5 percent when compared to last year.

As of Aug. 28, 54 percent of this year’s corn crop was reported to be in good or excellent condition, down 6 percentage points when compared to the same time last year.

The average U.S. corn yield is forecast at 172.5 bushels per acre, down 2.9 bushels when compared to last month’s forecast and down 4.5 bushels from last year. The USDA is forecasting record high yields in California, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Total corn production is forecast at 13.9 billion bushels, down 8 percent when compared to 2021.