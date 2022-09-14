ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by nearly 3 percent the week ending Sept. 9, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 14. Stocks of fuel ethanol fell by more than 1 percent.

U.S. fuel ethanol production averaged 963,000 barrels per day the week ending Sept. 9, down 26,000 barrels per day when compared to the 989,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Sept. 9 was up 26,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 22.843 million barrels the week ending Sept. 9, down 195,000 barrels when compared to the 23.138 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Sept. 9 were up 2.833 million barrels.