By Office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa | September 15, 2022

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, family farmer and president pro tempore emeritus of the U.S. Senate, today received the “2022 Fueling Growth Award” for his continuous support and work on behalf of America’s biofuels producers. The award given by Growth Energy, a national biofuel trade association, is exclusively reserved for congressional members who have consistently championed the benefits of biofuels. The award was presented to Grassley at Growth Energy’s annual congressional reception.

“As a row crop farmer in Iowa, I’m humbled and honored to receive this recognition. I’ve worked hard to open up new markets for growth in the biofuels industry, and I always speak up for farmers in Iowa who feed and fuel the world. I’m fighting to increase the value of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and pave the way for a cleaner environment. I’ve pushed administrations from both sides of the aisle to embrace renewable fuels to improve American energy independence and reduce climate change. I’ll continue to champion Iowa farmers and biofuel producers and ensure their voices are heard in Washington,” Grassley said.

“No one has fought harder or longer than Senator Chuck Grassley to strengthen America's leadership as the world's top producer of low-carbon biofuels. We're deeply grateful for his tireless work on behalf of rural communities in Iowa and across the nation, and we're delighted to once again recognize him as a true biofuel champion. We know Senator Grassley, a farmer with first-hand knowledge of the biofuels industry, will continue to be a powerful voice for cleaner, more affordable fuel options,” Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said.