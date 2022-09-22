ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released updated data showing that ethanol production by mills in the country’s southcentral region was down slightly in late August. Ethanol sales for the full month, however, were up.

Mills in the region processed 44.03 million metric tons of sugarcane during the second half of August, up 1.79 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 366.29 million metric tons of sugarcane, down 6.91 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Ethanol production for the second half of August was at 2.25 billion liters (594.39 million gallons), down 1.23 percent when compared to the same period of 2021. Production included 1.3 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 1.52 percent, and 947.29 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 0.83 percent. Corn ethanol production was at 197.44 million liters, up 10.7 percent.

Total ethanol production since the beginning of the current harvest season reached 17.94 billion liters, down 4.29 percent, including 10.97 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 5.28 percent, and 6.97 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 2.71 percent. Corn ethanol production was at 1.69 billion liters, up 26.32 percent.

Mills in the south-central region sold 2.69 billion liters of ethanol in August, up 7.51 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Domestic sales were at 1.38 billion liters, down 6.22 percent, while sales of anhydrous ethanol were at 1.08 billion liters, up 20.5 percent.

Total sales since the beginning of the current the season reached 12.2 billion liters, down 0.87 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Sales included 7.21 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 7.89 percent, and 4.99 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 11.39 percent. Domestic sales were included 6.89 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 6.72 percent, and 4.43 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 5.68 percent.