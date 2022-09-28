ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by more than 5 percent the week ending Sept. 23, falling to the lowest level since February 2021, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 28. Stocks of fuel ethanol expanded by nearly 1 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 855,000 barrels per day the week ending Sept. 23, down 46,000 barrels per day when compared to the 901,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Sept. 23 was down 59,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 22.691 million barrels the week ending Sept. 23, up 190,000 barrels when compared to the 22.501 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Sept. 23 were up 2.471 million barrels.