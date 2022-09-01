By Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association | September 29, 2022

The Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels) and KS95 FM teamed up on Sept. 22 to promote E15 at a Holiday station in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota.

During the promotion, which was held from 12 pm to 1 pm, MN Bio-Fuels and KS95 staff educated drivers on the various benefits of using E15.

Drivers who made the switch to E15 were rewarded with prizes such as $20 cash, Applebee’s gift cards, St Paul Saints tickets and KS95 merchandise. The Holiday station is located at 1035 Country Road East in Vadnais Heights.

“Today’s event was the 11th time we’ve partnered with KS95 to promote E15 at a station in the Twin Cities metro this year. E15 provides consumers with savings at the pump while reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Brian Kletscher, president of MN Bio-Fuels.

Prior to today’s event, MN Bio-Fuels and KS95 have promoted E15 at stations in Brooklyn Center, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Golden Valley, New Hope, Plymouth, Richfield, Golden Valley and St Paul this year.

In the first seven months of the year, 57.12 million gallons of E15 was sold in Minnesota, 19.4 percent higher than the 47.83 millions gallons sold over the same period in 2021.