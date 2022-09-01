By KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC | September 30, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co. and Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co. and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC have announced a joint venture involving Aurora Cooperative’s ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora, Nebraska. The transaction is expected to close in early 2023. are pleased to announce a joint venture involving Aurora Cooperative’s ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora, Nebraska.

The joint venture plans to make significant investments with the goal of increasing production and efficiency at the ethanol facilities so that the facilities remain a destination for area farmers’ corn for many years to come.

Aurora Cooperative’s Board Chair, Bill Schuster, said “We are looking forward to a partnership with KAAPA Ethanol at our ethanol and grain facilities. KAAPA has a track record of operational expertise and strong financial performance. We believe this partnership will strengthen the future of the ethanol plant for our farmer-owners.”

KAAPA’s board chair, Paul Kenney, said “Aurora Cooperative has led the way in promoting E15 and higher ethanol blend fuels in Nebraska with its A-Stops and other efforts. We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Aurora Cooperative with its ethanol and grain facilities west of Aurora and look forward to a long and prosperous partnership.”

Chris Decker, Aurora Cooperative’s CEO, said “I’m excited to partner with KAAPA, they are a successful Nebraska-based company. Like Aurora Cooperative, KAAPA is owned by farmers. Aurora Cooperative and KAAPA share similar values and exist for the sole purpose of serving our farmer-owners. Aurora Cooperative believes this partnership will allow us to make the investments needed in order for these assets to remain a value-added destination market for our farmer-owners in the future.”

Chuck Woodside, KAAPA’s CEO, said, “We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Aurora Cooperative at its ethanol facilities west of Aurora. Hamilton County is an excellent location logistically for an ethanol plant. The proximity to our plants in Minden and Ravenna will give us the opportunity for additional synergies.”

Aurora Cooperative and KAAPA anticipate the transaction will close in early 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and look forward to a bright future serving Hamilton County and surrounding area farmers.