By Minnesota Department of Agriculture | September 30, 2022

A new Minnesota Department of Agriculture grant is helping 44 Minnesota service stations offer customers more and greener options at the pump.

The Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program is awarding over $6.4 million to offset the cost of investing in upgraded retail petroleum dispensers, fuel storage tanks, and other equipment compatible with motor fuel containing higher blends of ethanol. Retail fuel locations receiving funds will be able to offer Unleaded 88/E15 — fuel containing a 15 percent blend of ethanol — and other higher blends.

Funding for this program is made available through a legislative appropriation for the AGRI Program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI Program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors. An additional $1 million in funding for the Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program was provided by Minnesota Corn, made up of the Minnesota Corn Research and Promotion Council and Minnesota Corn Growers Association.

“These grants help the local economy by giving drivers more economical options at the gas pump and increasing access to homegrown fuel that comes from Minnesota farmers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “We’re also helping our environment when we increase the use of ethanol blends that burn cleaner than fossil fuels. Thanks to the Minnesota Legislature and Minnesota Corn, we can invest in these projects that benefit all Minnesotans.”

Continued growth in sales of higher blends of ethanol like Unleaded 88 show that Minnesotans want a choice at the pump that saves money, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and improves air quality, said Minnesota Corn Promotion & Research Council Chair Doug Albin. “Minnesota Corn is pleased to partner with MDA through this grant program, allowing local fueling stations to expedite upgrading their systems to dispense Unleaded 88. We work to find ways to expand access to Unleaded 88 for drivers across the state, helping Minnesotans save money at the pumps while and reduce emissions through the cleaner-burning fuel,” Albin said.

The 44 grantees are receiving awards that range from approximately $83,000 to $199,000 – the maximum for an individual project. All grantees are Minnesota retail petroleum stations with no more than 10 sites. Access a full list of the grantees here.

Visit the MDA’s AGRI Biofuels Infrastructure Grant webpage for more information on the program.