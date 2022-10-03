ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol and biodiesel capacity were down slightly in July. Renewable diesel capacity, however, continued to expand and is poised to surpass operatable biodiesel capacity, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 30. Feedstock consumption was up for the month.

Total U.S. operable biofuels production capacity reached 21.469 billion gallons in July, down 111 MMgy when compared to the 21.58 billion gallons of capacity reported for the previous month, but up 616 MMgy when compared to the 20.853 billion gallons of capacity in place as of July 2021.

Ethanol capacity fell to 17.291 billion gallons in July, down 127 MMgy when compared to the 17.418 billion gallons of capacity reported for the previous month. When compared to July 2021, ethanol capacity was down 117 MMgy.

Biodiesel capacity fell to 2.089 billion gallons in July, down 126 MMgy when compared to the 2.215 billion gallons of capacity reported for June and down 342 MMgy when compared to the 2.431 billion gallons of capacity in place as of July 2021.

Capacity for renewable diesel and associated fuels, including renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha, renewable gasoline and other biofuels and biointermediates, expanded to 2.089 billion gallons in July, up 142 MMgy when compared to the previous month. Capacity for renewable diesel more than doubled when compared to the 1.014 billion gallons of capacity in place as of July 2021.

Total biofuel feedstock consumption for July was at 27.497 billion pounds, up slightly from both the 27.238 billion pounds of feedstock consumed in June and the 27.068 billion pounds of feedstock consumed in July 2021.

U.S. biofuel producers consumed 24.966 billion pounds of corn in July, up from 24.874 billion pounds the previous month, but down from 25.219 billion pounds consumed in July of last year. Biofuel producers also consumed 418 million pounds of grain sorghum in July, up slightly from 414 million pounds in June, and up significantly when compared to the 32 million pounds consumed in July 2021.

Biofuel producers also consumed 956 million pounds of soybean oil in July, up from both 810 million pounds consumed in June and 808 million pounds consumed in July of last year. An additional 261 million pounds of corn oil went to biofuel production in July, down from 298 million pounds the previous month, but up from 237 million pounds in July 2021. Approximately 132 million pounds of canola oil went to biofuel production in July, up from 123 million pounds consumed in both July 2021 and June 2022.

Biofuel producers consumed 449 million pounds of yellow grease, 167 million pounds of beef tallow, 62 million pounds of white grease, and 10 pounds of poultry fat in July. Consumption of those feedstocks was at 425 million pounds, 153 million pounds 58 million pounds and 9 million pounds, respectively, in June; and at 331 million pounds, 172 million pounds 59 million pounds and 21 million pounds, respectively, in July 2021.

According to the EIA, biofuel producers also consumed 76 million pounds of feedstock classified as “other” recycled feeds and wastes in July, up from 74 million pounds the previous month and 62 million pounds in July 2021.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.