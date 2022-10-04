ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced that sugarcane processing by mills in the country’s south-central region was up during the first half of September. Ethanol production was also up, but ethanol sales were down slightly.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 39.49 million tons of sugarcane during the first two weeks of September, up 2.51 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Total sugarcane processing since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, reached 405.82 million tons, down 6.06 percent when compared the same period of 2021.

Ethanol production was at 2.12 billion liters (560.04 million gallons) for the first half of September, up 2.04 percent when compared to the same period of last year. That volume includes 1.21 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, up 1.9 percent, and 902.83 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 2.24 percent. Corn ethanol production was at 212.33 million liters, up 45.64 percent.

Total ethanol production since start of the current harvest season was at 20.06 billion liters, down 3.67 percent. That volume includes 12.18 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 4.61 percent, and 7.88 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 2.16 percent. Corn ethanol accounted for 1.9 billion liters of production, up 28.22 percent.

Mills in the south-central region sold 1.15 billion liters of ethanol during the first half of September, down 2.64 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Domestic sales included 647.72 million liters of hydrous ethanol, down 3.25 percent, and 450.53 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, down 6.74 percent.

Total ethanol sales since the beginning of the current harvest season are at 13.36 billion liters, down 0.99 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Sales included 7.88 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 7.57 percent, and 5.48 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 10.3 percent. Domestic sales include 7.54 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 6.38 percent, and 4.88 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 4.39 percent.