U.S. fuel ethanol production increased 4 percent the week ending Sept. 30, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Oct. 5. Ethanol stocks were down more than 4 percent, falling to the lowest level since December 2021.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 889,000 barrels per day the week ending Sept. 30, up 34,000 barrels per day when compared to the 855,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Sept. 30 was down 89,000 barrels per day.

Fuel ethanol stocks dipped below 22 million barrels for the first time this year during the week ending Sept. 30, falling to 21.685 million barrels, down 1.006 million barrels when compared to the 22.691 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks were up 1.754 million barrels.