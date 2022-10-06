ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 76.99 million gallons of ethanol and 981,020 metric tons of distillers grains in August, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Oct. 5. Exports of both products were down when compared to both the previous month and August 2021.

The 76.99 million gallons of ethanol exported in August was down when compared to both the 107.22 million gallons exported the previous month and the 80.67 million gallons exported during August 2021.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than 40 countries in August. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol exports at 52.88 million gallons, followed by South Korea at 6.62 million gallons and Mexico at 5.06 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports was at $229.43 million in August, down from $306.53 million in July, but up from $187.04 million in August of last year.

Total U.S. ethanol exports for the first eight months of 2022 reached 1.01 billion gallons at a value of $2.79 billion, compared to 794.92 million gallons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $1.6 billion.

The 981,020 metric tons of distillers grains exported in August was down when compared to both the 1.06 million metric tons exported in July and the 1.24 million metric tons exported in August of last year.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to more than 30 countries in August. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports at 194,795 tons, followed by Vietnam at 133,303 metric tons and South Korea at 91,838 metric tons.

Total distillers grains exports for the first eight months of this year reached 7.72 million metric tons at a value of $2.35 billion, compared to 7.7 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $2 billion.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.