By Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association | October 11, 2022

The Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels) concluded a five-month E15 promotional campaign in the Twin Cities metro area on Oct 6 at a Winner station in St Paul.

Throughout the campaign, MN Bio-Fuels teamed up with KS95 FM at various gas stations in the Twin Cities metro area to reward drivers who fueled up with E15.

“As fuel prices strained consumers’ pocket books this summer, our promotional events with KS95 provided us with a unique opportunity to educate drivers about how they could save money by fueling up with E15,” said Brian Werner, executive director at MN Bio-Fuels. “With prices again on the rise, E15 remains a cost-saving option for Minnesota drivers at gas stations all around the state.”

In total, MN Bio-Fuels and KS95 promoted E15 at 12 different gas stations in the Twin Cities metro area over the course of five months.

At each promotional event, MN Bio-Fuels and KS95 staff rewarded drivers who made the switch to E15. Among the prizes were $20 in cash, tickets to the Minnesota Twins, tickets to the Minnesota United, tickets to the St Paul Saints, gift cards to Applebee’s, gift cards to Red Cow and Red Rabbit and KS95 merchandise.

Last week’s event was at the Winner station on 2233 Energy Park Drive in St Paul.

According to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, 66.42 million gallons of E15 was sold in Minnesota from January to August this year, 19 percent higher than the volume recorded over the same period last year (55.78 million gallons).