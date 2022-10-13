ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by nearly 5 percent the week ending Oct. 7, according to date released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Oct. 13. Ethanol stocks were up by nearly 1 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 932,000 barrels per day the week ending Oct. 7, up 43,000 barrels per day when compared to the 889,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Oct. 7 was down 100,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 21.863 million barrels the week ending Oct. 7, up 178,000 barrels when compared to the 21.685 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Oct. 7 were up 2.016 million barrels.