By Renewable Fuels Association | October 17, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

The advantages of buying U.S. corn, co-products and sorghum were on tap on Oct. 14 at Export Exchange 2022, where nearly 500 international buyers and domestic suppliers gathered to examine the U.S. value chain for grains.

“From competitively priced corn to protein-rich distillers grains and being the largest supplier of sorghum in the world, U.S. grains stand head and shoulders above the rest, and our commodities export system is one of the most efficient in the world,” said the leaders of the Renewable Fuels Association, U.S. Grains Council and Growth Energy in a joint statement. “It’s easy to replace or substitute shipments, our contracts are forward-based and include risk management, and no one ever has to wonder about the price. These are U.S. advantages that our global competitors cannot offer.”

The three organizations co-sponsored the event.

Speakers during the last day of the event illustrated numerous reasons why U.S. commodities offer the best advantage to global buyers and how its scalable and transparent export system provides direct access to satisfy grain needs around the world.

Topics during today’s general sessions, covered by top experts in their fields, included:

•"Poultry, Pork and Beef Meat Economic Outlook” – Brett Stuart, Global AgriTrends •“Sorghum – The Right Choice” – Norma Ritz-Johnson, United Sorghum Checkoff Program •“Advantages of Buying U.S. Corn” – Dr. Alvaro Garcia, South Dakota State University; Shane Mueller, North Dakota State University; Dr. Vijay Singh, University of Illinois •“High Protein DDGS and Corn Fermented Protein Nutritional Overview” – Dr. Jerry Shurson, University of Minnesota

Export Exchange 2022 allows buyers and sellers of U.S. corn, distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), sorghum and other commodities to network, talk shop, and gain a better understanding of the needs of buyers around the world and the caliber of supply the U.S. provides.

As Export Exchange ends, 11 pre-event teams will return to their home countries after having experienced harvest and the U.S. value chain firsthand, while 10 additional trade teams will head to corn-growing states to see advanced farming operations, explore DDGS production at ethanol plants, view port facilities and more so they may build their networks with U.S. suppliers, rounding out their time in the United States.

More information is available at www.exportexchange.org or on social media at #ExEx22.