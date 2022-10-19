ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by 9 percent the week ending Oct. 14, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Oct. 19. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were down slightly.

Ethanol production averaged 1.016 million barrels per day the week ending Oct. 14, up 84,000 barrels per day when compared to the 932,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production was down 80,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stock of fuel ethanol fell to 21.844 million barrels the week ending Oct. 14, down 19,000 barrels when compared to the 21.863 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks were up 1.764 million barrels.