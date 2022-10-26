ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by nearly 2 percent the week ending Oct. 21, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Oct. 26. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were also up 2 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.033 million barrels per day the week ending Oct. 21, up 17,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.016 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Oct. 21 was down 73,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol reached 22.291 million barrels the week ending Oct. 21, up 447,000 barrels when compared to the 21.844 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Oct. 21 were up 2.366 million barrels.