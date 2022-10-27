ADVERTISEMENT

Summit Carbon Solutions on Oct. 17 submitted an application to the North Dakota Public Service Commission for the transportation component of its carbon capture and storage (CCS) project. The company said it will file separate storage facility permit applications with the North Dakota Industrial Commission for the sequestration sites at a later date. Those sites are located in Oliver and Mercer Counties.

Summit Carbon Solutions is partnering with 32 ethanol plants across the Midwest to develop its CCS project. These facilities will lower the carbon intensity (CI) score of their ethanol, enabling the sale of their products at a premium in the growing number of markets that have adopted low carbon fuel standards.

Also on Oct. 17, Summit Carbon Solutions announced that the company has signed easement agreement with more than 500 North Dakota landowners. Those agreements account for 160 miles of the proposed pipeline route in the state and 130,000 acres of the proposed sequestration site.

“Since we announced our project last year, Summit Carbon Solutions has been committed to working in partnership with landowners, stakeholders, and communities to drive growth in North Dakota’s two most important industries – agriculture and energy,” Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank said. “Securing partnerships with more than 500 North Dakota landowners reflects that commitment and the growing support for making investments today that will support economic growth long-term. Building on that momentum, we are pleased to submit our initial application to the North Dakota Public Service Commission and look forward to continuing to advance our project in the state.”

Summit Carbon Solutions has also indicated that support for its project is continuing to grow in South Dakota. The company on Oct. 13 announced it has partnered with 370 South Dakota landowners to sign 585 easement agreements that account for 220 total miles of the proposed pipeline route in the state.